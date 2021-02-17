Netflix officially announced “DOTA: Dragon’s Blood,” a new anime series based on Valve’s popular video game franchise. The 8-episode series is slated to launch globally on March 25th, and Netflix already has a teaser trailer to watch.

“Fans will love how we’ve imagined the DOTA 2 universe and woven together an epic, emotional, and adult-oriented story about some of their favorite characters,” said showrunner and executive producer Ashley Edward Miller. “The cinematic animation, acting and music are simply next level and I’m grateful to Valve for supporting our creative ambitions.”

Netflix’s official description for the show reads, “The upcoming fantasy series tells the story of Davion, a renowned Dragon Knight devoted to wiping the scourge from the face of the world. Following encounters with a powerful, ancient eldwurm as well as the noble Princess Mirana on a secret mission of her own, Davion becomes embroiled in events much larger than he could have ever imagined.”

Ashley Edward Miller serves as series showrunner and executive producer on the project, with Studio MIR working on the animation. The studio also worked on “The Legend of Korra” and Netflix’s “Voltron: Legendary Defender” series. Ryu Ki Hyun serves as co-executive producer.

“DOTA 2,” the game that the anime series is based on, launched in 2011 and is still one of the most popular titles played on STEAM. The annual International DOTA 2 Championship has paid over $150M since its debut, and players stream the event from all over the world. Valve’s other popular game franchises include the “Half-Life” and “Portal” installments, as well as “Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.”

Netflix released a first look trailer to get fans excited for the series. The video’s description on YouTube reads, “The story you’ve been waiting for, is finally here. Are you ready?” If you missed the promotional trailer online, you can watch the short video below for a quick preview of the animation art-style.

