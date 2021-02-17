Disney’s “DuckTales” is coming to an end, and the story will conclude with a 90-minute series finale on March 15th at 7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT on Disney XD, and ungated access in DisneyNOW. The team behind the Emmy Award-nominated series wrapped production after 75 episodes and more than 15 shorts. The series will be available on Disney Channels and Disney+ around the world.

In the finale titled “The Last Adventure!,” the future of adventuring hangs in the balance as the Duck family uncovers earth-shattering secrets in a final standoff with the Fiendish Organization for World Larceny (F.O.W.L.). Returning guest voices include Lin-Manuel Miranda, Giancarlo Esposito, Julie Bowen, Jaime Camil, Jameela Jamil, Catherine Tate, Stephanie Beatriz, Paul F. Tompkins, Jim Rash, Margo Martindale, Jason Mantzoukas, John Hodgman, Retta, Kimiko Glenn, Libe Barer, Jaleel White and Amy Sedaris. Noël Wells and Riki Lindhome guest star as sisters, June and May, respectively.

Culminating in a dramatic reading of the iconic “DuckTales” main title song, the cast met one final time via Zoom during the recent holiday season. All the favorites were there, including David Tennant (“Scrooge McDuck”), Danny Pudi (“Huey”), Ben Schwartz (“Dewey”), Bobby Moynihan (“Louie”), Kate Micucci (“Webby Vanderquack”), Beck Bennett (“Launchpad McQuack”), Toks Olagundoye (“Mrs. Beakley”) and Paget Brewster (“Della Duck”). In the U.S., the series is the top ratings driver on Disney XD and has reached over 234M views on social media and YouTube since its launch in 2017.

Matt Youngberg served as executive producer on the series, which was co-executive produced by Francisco Angones In a joint statement, Youngberg and Angones said, “It has been an absolute honor to adventure along with the Duck Family for three seasons of derring-do bad and good luck tales. Ever since Carl Barks took a silly squawking duck from a funny animal cartoon and sent him looking for pirate gold, these characters have been part of a constantly evolving legacy of invention and reinvention. We set out to honor all those things that we’ve loved about ‘DuckTales’ since we were kids and introduce new parts of that legacy for families around the globe. Along the way, our stellar crew, unbelievable cast and endlessly supportive fans have become a bit of a family ourselves. And it has been a great joy to solve mysteries and rewrite history alongside them.”

The “DuckTales” series finale special will encore non-stop for 24 hours following its premiere. Leading up to the finale, Disney XD will debut new episodes every Monday beginning February 22nd and will present a week-long “DuckTales” marathon of every aired episode beginning March 8th. The network also stated that three new “Chibi Tiny Tales” shorts, featuring Chibi-style versions of favorite “DuckTales” characters, will roll out beginning Febrary 26th, on Disney XD, DisneyNOW and Disney Channel YouTube.

Based on the Emmy Award-winning series treasured by a generation of viewers, “DuckTales” chronicles the high-flying adventures of Duckburg’s most famous trillionaire Scrooge McDuck; his mischief-making triplet grandnephews, Huey, Dewey and Louie; temperamental nephew, Donald Duck (voiced by Disney Legend Tony Anselmo); and the trusted McDuck Manor team: big-hearted, fearless chauffer/pilot Launchpad McQuack, no-nonsense housekeeper Mrs. Beakley and Mrs. Beakley’s granddaughter, Webby Vanderquack, resident adventurer and the triplet’s fierce friend.

