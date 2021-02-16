IFC Midnight picked up the North American rights to “The Djinn” from directors David Charbonier and Justin Powell. The movie stars Ezra Dewey, Rob Brownstein, and Tevy Poe, and the horror-thriller will release in select theaters and on-demand platforms on May 14, 2021. David and Justin’s other recent release, “The Boy Behind the Door,” hit the 2020 festival circuit and premiered at Fantastic Fest and AFI Fest.

The studio’s short description reads, “‘The Djinn’ follows a mute, young boy, who unleashes a sinister monster after he makes a wish to fulfill his greatest desire: to have a voice. Now trapped in a small apartment with nowhere to hide, Dylan must find a way to survive until the stroke of midnight or pay the ultimate price.”

Arianna Bocco, President of IFC Films, said in a statement, “David Charbonier and Justin Powell have wasted no time in making their mark in the genre film community, bringing a potent intensity to screens with the debut of two features within a year. We are beyond excited to unleash their bold and layered vision to audiences with THE DJINN and have them join IFC Midnight’s proud history of emerging talent.”

“It is an honor to work with IFC Midnight on The Djinn,” said David Charbonier and Justin Powell. “We made this story to test what we could do with limited resources, but as we developed the film, it became something very special to us. We look forward to sharing the movie with audiences nationwide and collaborating with our great distribution partner!”

David and Justin’s Mad Descent produced the project alongside Ryan Scaringe’s Kinogo Pictures. David and Justin are repped by Anonymous Content and Marios Rush of Marks Law Group.

IFC Midnight often features directorial debuts in the horror genre. In the past, the studio released Natalie Erika James’ “Relic,” Jennifer Kent’s “The Babadook,” Carlo Mirabella Davis’ “Swallow,” Dave Franco’s “The Rental,” Brett and Drew Pierce’s “The Wretched,” and the upcoming films from Hannah Bergholm called “Hatching,” as well as Keith Thomas’ “The Vigil,” and Ruth Paxton’s “A Banquet.”

