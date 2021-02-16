Blumhouse Television and Hulu announced the cast of the next “Into the Dark” installment, which is titled “Into the Dark: Blood Moon.” Megalyn Echikunwoke (Almost Family) and Yonas Kibreab (Silicon Valley) lead the cast, alongside Joshua Dov, Marco Rodriguez, Gareth Williams, and Jack Yang. The episode also features Brian Norris, Patrick W. Day, Jan Munro, and Danielle Juliet Ma. The next chapter premieres on March 26th on Hulu, ahead of the Spring’s First Full Moon on March 28th.

Emma Tammi will direct the movie, written by Adam Mason & Simon Boyes. Tammi previously directed the Mother’s Day installment “Delivered” that premiered last year, and writer Adam Mason directed two episodes in the anthology’s first season – “I’m Just F*cking With You” and “They Come Knocking.”

The official synopsis reads, “When Esme (Megalyn Echikunwoke) and her ten-year-old son, Luna (Yonas Kibreab), move to a small desert town looking for a fresh start, they attract all the wrong kinds of attention. As the locals begin to probe, Esme must battle to protect her son and a terrifying secret before the next full moon threatens their very existence.”

Hulu’s “Into the Dark” franchise is a partnership with Blumhouse Television, and the monthly horror event series comes from award-winning producer Jason Blum’s independent TV studio. Each feature-length installment is inspired by a holiday and features Blumhouse’s signature genre/thriller spin on the story.

Jason Blum, Jeremy Gold, Marci Wiseman, Lauren Downey, Alexander Koehne, Adam Mason, Simon Boyes, and John Hegeman executive produce.

The February installment was called “Into the Dark: Tentacles,” directed by Clara Aranovich from a script by Alexandra Pechman. “Tentacles” stars Dana Drori, Casey Deidrick, Evan Williams, and Kasey Elise. That installment is already available on Hulu.

