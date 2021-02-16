CBS announced that the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards will return to Nashville in 2021. The ACM Awards will broadcast live from three iconic country music venues this year: the Grand Ole Opry House, Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium, and the iconic Bluebird Cafe, on April 18th. The broadcast will be available on CBS and the event will also stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

“We’re thrilled to return to music city’s most iconic venues as we come together on April 18th to celebrate the best in Country Music, back in our normal awards cycle,” said Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music. “A huge thank you to the city of Nashville, the Grand Ole Opry House, Ryman Auditorium, and Bluebird Cafe for welcoming us back to Nashville, where we can look out for the safety of our artists while shining a spotlight on this vibrant city after a tough 2020.”

The Academy also stated that health and safety protocols would be in place to broadcast the event, adding, “The health and safety of the artists, fans, industry, staff and partners involved in the ACM Awards is the number one priority.” The company added, “All guidelines set forth by national, state and local health officials will be closely followed and implemented during the production along with additional safety measures to be instated by dick clark productions and the Academy of Country Music.”

The show is produced for television by dick clark productions. R.A. Clark, Amy Thurlow, Barry Adelman, Mark Bracco and Linda Gierahn are executive producers. Damon Whiteside is executive producer for the Academy of Country Music.

Performances and guests will be confirmed when we get closer to the event’s debut in April.

