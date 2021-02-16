SXSW announced the nominees for the eighth annual SXSW Gaming Awards, which “recognizes the most creative and influential titles, teams, and individuals in the industry.” The announcement also opens public voting, so make your voice heard and vote for your favorites from the last year. The event is going live on March 20th at 7:00pm CT, and will be broadcast live on SXSW Online, ign.com, and on twitch.tv/sxswgaming and twitch.tv/ign.

“Gaming is a key part of the creative ecosystem that makes up SXSW, and provides our community an opportunity to honor the achievements with the brightest minds in the field,” said Hugh Forrest, Chief Programming Officer for SXSW. “We’re excited to partner with IGN to bring this celebration to a global audience for 2021.”

“We’ve learned so much from our communities on Discord over the last year. The power that games can have in bringing people together no matter where you are in the world inspires us.”said Tesa Aragones, Chief Marketing Officer at Discord. “Creating space for people to come together to share the things they love – music, games, and anything else that interests them – is core to our beliefs and we are proud to support the SXSW Gaming Awards as the presenting sponsor.”

This year the nominations for the 2021 SXSW Gaming Awards include 43 nominees across 12 different categories, with public voting open now through Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at sxsw.com/gaming-awards/voting. Winners of the awards will be determined by “a weighted total between staff and advisory board input and public voting” according to the company.

2021 SXSW Gaming Awards Nominees

Video Game of the Year



– DOOM Eternal — id Software / Bethesda Softworks

– Ghost of Tsushima — Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment

– Hades — Supergiant Games

– Ori and the Will of the Wisps — Moon Studios / Xbox Game Studios

– The Last of Us Part II — Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Indie Game of the Year



– Bugsnax — Young Horses

– Cloudpunk — Ion Lands

– Crown Trick — NExT Studios / Team17

– Deep Rock Galactic — Ghost Ship Games / Coffee Stain Publishing

– Huntdown — Easy Trigger Games / Coffee Stain Publishing

– Ikenfell — Happy Ray Games / Humble Games

– Monster Sanctuary — Moi Rai Games / Team17

– Raji: An Ancient Epic — Nodding Heads Games / Super.com

– Risk of Rain 2 — Hopoo Games / Gearbox Publishing

– The Last Campfire — Hello Games

Tabletop Game of the Year



– Calico — Flatout Games

– Fort — Leder Games

– Oceans — North Star Games

– The Crew: The Quest for Planet Nine — KOSMOS

– The Search for Planet X — Renegade Game Studios / Foxtrot Games

VR Game of the Year



– Down the Rabbit Hole — Cortopia Studios / Beyond Frames Entertainment

– Half-Life: Alyx — Valve

– Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond — Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts

– Star Wars: Squadrons — Motive Studios / Electronic Arts

– The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners — Skydance Interactive

Matthew Crump Cultural Innovation Award

Awarded to the game that best challenges the “norm” of everyday gaming and offers a culturally innovative view of a game world, character, or gameplay.



– Astro’s Playroom — Team ASOBI! / Sony Interactive Entertainment

– Dreams — Media Molecule / Sony Interactive Entertainment

– If Found… — Dreamfeel / Annapurna Interactive

– Tell Me Why — DONTNOD Entertainment / Xbox Game Studios

– The Last of Us Part II — Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Excellence in Animation, Art, & Visual Achievement



– Assassin’s Creed Valhalla — Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft

– Cloudpunk — Ion Lands

– Final Fantasy VII Remake — SQUARE ENIX

– Ghost of Tsushima — Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment

– Ori and the Will of the Wisps — Moon Studios / Xbox Game Studios

Excellence in Game Design



– Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time — Toys for Bob / Activision

– Desperados III — Mimimi Games / THQ Nordic

– Hades — Supergiant Games

– Ori and the Will of the Wisps — Moon Studios / Xbox Game Studios

– Watch Dogs: Legion — Ubisoft Toronto / Ubisoft

Excellence in Score



– Cyberpunk 2077 — CD Projekt Red / CD Projekt

– DOOM Eternal — id Software / Bethesda Softworks

– Final Fantasy VII Remake — SQUARE ENIX

– Ori and the Will of the Wisps — Moon Studios / Xbox Game Studios

– Trials of Mana — Xeen / SQUARE ENIX

Excellence in Multiplayer



– Deep Rock Galactic — Ghost Ship Games / Coffee Stain Publishing

– Huntdown — Easy Trigger Games / Coffee Stain Publishing

– Risk of Rain 2 — Hopoo Games, Gearbox Publishing

– Star Wars: Squadrons — Motive Studios / Electronic Arts

– VALORANT — Riot Games

Excellence in Narrative



– Ghost of Tsushima — Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment

– Hades — Supergiant Games

– Immortals Fenyx Rising — Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft

– Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales — Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment

– The Last of Us Part II — Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Excellence in Audio Design



– Bugsnax — Young Horses

– DOOM Eternal — id Software / Bethesda Softworks

– Observer: System Redux — Bloober Team

– Star Wars: Squadrons — Motive Studios / Electronic Arts

– Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 — Vicarious Visions / Activision

Excellence in Technical Achievement



– Astro’s Playroom — Team ASOBI! / Sony Interactive Entertainment

– Dreams — Media Molecule / Sony Interactive Entertainment

– Genshin Impact — miHoYo

– Ghost of Tsushima — Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment

– Microsoft Flight Simulator — Asobo Studio / Xbox Game Studios,

