IMDb presented an IMDb Breakout STARmeter Award to “Bridgerton” star Regé-Jean Page this week. The IMDb STARmeter Awards recognizes actors that are fan-favorites on the IMDbPro STARmeter chart, which is determined by the page views of IMDb visitors. The actor was also recently nominated for a SAG Award and NAACP Image Award.

Fans quickly fell in love with Regé-Jean Page after seeing him as Simon Basset in the hit Netflix series “Bridgerton,” which premiered in December. Page also starred in Amazon Studios’ romantic-drama “Sylvie’s Love” with Tessa Thompson. According to IMDb, Page ranked #1 on the STARmeter chart for most of January 2021, while “Bridgerton” continues to trend as a top series on the IMDbPro rankings of TV and streaming shows since its release on Christmas Day.

“Thank you, IMDb and IMDbPro – what a wonderful way to be recognised,” said Page. “It’s thrilling to think that so many people across the world have been excited by Bridgerton, and curious about our incredible team who put it all together. IMDb is such a great way to peek behind the curtain and get an insight into all the amazing links between artists, and trace the body of work that’s brought them to where they are today.”

“IMDb STARmeter Awards have proven to be a keenly accurate predictor of stars who are about to have a breakthrough career moment, and we are thrilled to present our first award of the year to Regé-Jean Page, who joins an elite group of previous STARmeter Award recipients including some of my favorite actors working today,” said IMDb Founder and CEO Col Needham. “I loved his performance in Bridgerton, and Sylvie’s Love ranked as one of my Top Movies of 2020. On behalf of fans and professionals across the globe who turn to IMDb and IMDbPro to learn more about talent, films and TV shows, we are honored to celebrate Page and continue to watch his career grow.”

Fans of Page can watch him host “Saturday Night Live” on February 20th, and Bad Bunny will perform as the musical guest. Previous IMDb Breakout STARmeter Award recipients include Brie Larson, John David Washington, Bill Skarsgård, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Nicholas Braun, and Anya Chalotra.

