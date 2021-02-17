Emma Stone joins Disney’s live-action franchise in “Cruella,” slated to premiere in 2021. Disney released an official trailer for the movie on social media on Wednesday morning, teasing the cast and story ahead of the film’s premiere. Craig Gillespie directed the film, which features Stone as the infamous Cruella de Vil from the “101 Dalmatians” story. Aline Brosh McKenna and Jez Butterworth wrote the script, based on the animated classic released in 1961.

The movie stars Stone, Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser, Mark Strong, Joel Fry, and Haruka Abe. Disney first teased the film back in August 2019 at the D23 Expo, at the same time the studio showcased “Mulan” and “The Jungle Cruise.” The film’s original release date was May 21, 2021.

Disney made a comedic live-action Cruella de Vil movie starring Glenn Close in 1996. Stephen Herek directed that movie, which also featured Jeff Daniels, Joely Richardson, Hugh Laurie, and Joan Plowright. The film opened at the top of the box office with a $33.5M debut and made $320.6M worldwide for Disney.

tv: Simone Ashley to Play Kate in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2

Stone recently voiced Eep in the animated-comedy “The Croods: A New Age,” which recently hit the $150M mark worldwide. Stone is also starring in Showtime’s half-hour comedy series “The Curse,” and serves as an executive producer on the project under her Fruit Tree banner. The series will be directed by Stone’s co-star Nathan Fielder (Nathan for You, How To with John Wilson), who will also executive produce alongside Josh and Benny Safdie (Uncut Gems) and their Elara Pictures banner. A24 will produce the series, which the network describes as “a genre-bending scripted comedy that explores how an alleged curse disturbs the relationship of a newly married couple as they try to conceive a child while co-starring on their problematic new HGTV show.”

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter