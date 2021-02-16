Paramount+ announced plans to reboot “MTV’s The Real World” franchise, and a new season of the show will premiere on March 4th. The network explained that the first installment would reunite the original New York cast in the iconic NYC loft, with a look back on the show’s impact on culture since its debut in 1992.

The platform, which was called CBS All Access, will also air episodes of “Love & Hip Hop,” “Love Island,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “The Amazing Race,” “Survivor,” “The Challenge,” “Big Brother,” and “Jersey Shore” as part of its unscripted slate.

“The Real World is credited with creating the Reality TV genre and was one of the first series to tackle important and yet unrepresented topics such as LGBTQ, race, gender, HIV/AIDS and religion,” said Chris McCarthy, President of MTV Entertainment Group. “With Paramount+ being the home to so many global reality hit franchises it seems only fitting to bring back the franchise and cast that started it all for the launch.”

Created for MTV by Jonathan Murray and the late Mary-Ellis Bunim of Bunim/Murray Productions, “The Real World” was one of the first programs to feature LGBTQ+ relationships in an unscripted TV series, and featured the first televised same-sex commitment ceremony. MTV also highlighted Pedro Zamora’s battle with HIV, which was a landmark moment in representation in television.

“The Real World” description reads, “In the multi-episode docu-series, the original seven strangers will revisit the shocking moments and explosive issues that transpired during the historic season and discuss how they parallel in today’s social climate. After spending decades apart, viewers will reconvene with New York housemates Becky Blasband, Andre Comeau, Heather B. Gardner, Julie Gentry, Norman Korpi, Eric Nies, and Kevin Powell to find out how the series transformed their lives since the cameras stopped rolling and to find out, once again, what happens when they stop being polite… and start getting real.”

