Simone Ashley will play the role of Kate in “Bridgerton Season 2,” according to Netflix. The video streaming service confirmed Ashley’s role on social media, telling fans, “Get ready to fall in love with Simone Ashley, who will play Kate in Season 2 of Bridgerton.” Netflix added, “Kate is a smart, headstrong young woman who suffers no fools — Anthony Bridgerton very much included.”

Fans might remember Ashley from her work on “Sex Education” as Olivia Hanan, and from Neil Cross’ “Because the Night” or “The Sister.” The second season is expected to follow the eldest Bridgerton sibling, named Anthony, played by Jonathan Bailey. Those are the events found in Book 2 of the series, The Viscount Who Loved Me. Production on Season 2 is expected to start in London this Spring.

If you like to read the original work before seeing the adaptation, you can find the Julia Quinn's series

The romantic-drama series quickly became a fan-favorite when Season 1 debuted on Netflix back in December 2020. The Season 1 cast included Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton), Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington), Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Ruby Barker (Marina Thompson), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton), Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton), Ruby Stokes (Francesca Bridgerton), Will Tilston (Gregory Bridgerton), Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton), Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton), Bessie Carter (Prudence Featherington), Harriet Cains (Philipa Featherington), Polly Walker (Lady Portia Featherington), Ben Miller (Lord Featherington), Sabrina Bartlett (Siena Rosso), Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich), and Lorraine Ashbourne (Mrs. Varley).

Van Dusen executive produces the project with Shondaland’s Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers.

Netflix confirmed the Season 2 order back in January, promising fans that new episodes are on the way after the Season 1 cliffhanger. You can catch up on episodes that you missed on Netflix, as you wait for the start of Season 2.

