If you are looking for something to stream this week, HBO Max now offers remastered HD versions of the classic HBO series “Sex and the City.” TV’s were thick and boxy when the show first premiered on HBO back in 1998, but now you can watch the episodes in 16:9 full-frame aspect ratio on your thin and rectangular screen.

The network explained that the series was originally shot on film and mastered in standard definition, as high definition capabilities were unavailable at the time. Over the past year, the series was updated from scratch, and film negatives from the show were scanned at 4K to create HD masters.

The rerelease should entice fans to catch up on the old episodes ahead of “And Just Like That…” which is slated to start production in New York City this Spring. Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis are reprising their characters from the original series for the HBO Max exclusive.

The official description for the new chapter reads, “The series will follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s. The ten-episode, half-hour series is scheduled to begin production in New York late spring.”

The new installment is from executive producer Michael Patrick King. “And Just Like That” is based on the book Sex and the City by Candice Bushnell, and the original TV series created by Darren Star. HBO’s “And Just Like That” is executive produced by Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, and Michael Patrick King.

