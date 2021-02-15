Vertical Entertainment announced release dates for two of the studio’s upcoming projects. The romantic-drama “The Affair” is slated to release on March 5th, followed by the horror-thriller “Phobias” on March 19th. The studio released first look trailers for both films on social media, giving moviegoers a first look at the cast and story from both films.

“Phobias” is an anthology collection of terrifying tales, slated to release in select theaters, on-demand platforms, and digital stores on the same day. Camilla Belle, Maritte Lee Go, Chris von Hoffmann, Joe Sill, and Jess Varley directed the individual segments, and Belle, Hoffmann, Sill, Varley, Lee Go, and Broderick Engelhard served as writers on the project. The horror-thriller stars Leonardo Nam, Martina Garcia, Hana Mae Lee, Lauren Miller Rogen, Macy Gray, and Ross Partridge.

Vertical Entertainment’s official description for “Phobias” reads, “Five dangerous patients, suffering from extreme phobias at a government testing facility, are put to the ultimate test under the supervision of a crazed doctor and his quest to weaponize fear.”

Fans might know Camilla Belle from her work in “When a Stranger Calls,” “10,000 BC,” “Push,” and a long list of other projects and “Phobias” marks her first directing credit.

Julius Sevcik’s drama “The Affair” features Hanna Alström, Clarice van Houten, Claes Bang, Alexandra Borbély, and Martin Hofmann. The movie is currently slated to release on VOD platforms, skipping a theatrical debut. Simon Mawer and Andrew Shaw wrote the screenplay for “The Affair,” with Rudolf Biermann and Josefina Borecka serving as producers. The period drama is adapted from Simon Mawer’s international bestseller, The Glass Room.

The studio’s synopsis reads, “In 1930s Czechoslovakia, newlyweds Viktor and Liesel Landauer are filled with optimism and happiness in their new home. But all too soon, extramarital temptations bring out their darkest secrets and desires. As Liesel turns to her sensual friend Hana for the passion she lacks in her marriage, Nazi troops enter the country, threatening the Landauer’s lives and the burning desire between the two women.”

