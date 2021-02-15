Fans with or without a Valentine this year got a special “After We Fell” teaser trailer to watch. The film is the next installment in the After franchise, following “After” and “After We Collided.” Viewers were left with a steamy “Coming Soon” message as a release date, so keep the film on your radar to find out when it’s launching in theaters or on-demand platforms. The studio already has plans to release “After We Fell” and a final installment to close out the franchise.

Castille Landon directed “After We Collided,” with franchise stars Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin reprising their roles. The third installment also features Arielle Kebbel, Mira Sorvino, Louise Lombard, and Carter Jenkins.

Jenny Gage directed the original “After” movie, which released in April 2019 with a modest $6M domestic opening in theaters. The film later became a massive hit for the studio, making over $69.7M worldwide from an estimated $14M budget. The original movie introduced Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford as Hardin Scott and Tessa Young respectively, and also featured Selma Blair, Peter Gallagher, Shane Paul McGhie, and Jennifer Beals. Roger Kumble took over directing duties for “After We Collided,” which released in select theaters during the ongoing health crisis in 2020. The movie went on to gross $47.9M in theaters, and later launched on Netflix and PVOD platforms. Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford returned to the franchise for the sequel, and starred alongside Dylan Sprouse, Charlie Weber, Shane Paul McGhie, Louise Lombard, and Candice King.

You can watch the first two installments on Netflix, or right here on Prime Video. If you like to read the original work before seeing the adaptation, you can find the Anna Todd novels that the films are based on right here on Amazon.

