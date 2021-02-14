There was a time, not very long ago, when a few of the biggest movies of the year would release during Valentine’s Day weekend. In 2018, “Black Panther” made over $202M domestically during the lover’s holiday, and in 2015, “Fifty Shades of Grey” had an $85M domestic opening in theaters. Now, over half of the theaters across the country are still closed, and social-distancing measures remain in place to keep the public safe while vaccinations are being administered. The box office schedule will remain mostly empty through the winter and spring, but a few films are opting for a hybrid release with digital platforms over the next few months. Until then, former hits like “The Croods 2” and “Wonder Woman: 1984” will remain on the Top 5.

tv: Jared Leto’s New Joker Look Appears in ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ Trailer

“The Croods: A New Age” returned to the top of the box office with a $2.04M weekend across 1,890 locations. The film has been screening in theaters for the past 12 weeks, taking advantage of the empty release schedule, and grossed $48M domestically and $151M worldwide. Joel Crawford directed “The Croods: A New Age,” which features the voice talents of Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener, Cloris Leachman, Clark Duke, Leslie Mann, Peter Dinklage, and Kelly Marie Tran.

Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Judas and the Black Messiah” debuted in second-place overall on the domestic chart with a $2M weekend across 1,888 locations. Shaka King directed “Judas and the Black Messiah,” starring Daniel Kaluuya, LaKeith Stanfield, Dominique Fishback, and Jesse Plemons.

“The Little Things,” another release from Warner Bros. Pictures, dropped to third-place overall with a $1.8M weekend at 2,090 locations. In its third week in theaters, the crime-thriller has made almost $9.6M domestically and $17M worldwide. John Lee Hancock directed “The Little Things,” featuring Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, Jared Leto, Natalie Morales, Terry Kinney, Chris Bauer, Joris Jarsky, Isabel Arraiza, and Michael Hyatt.

“Wonder Woman 1984” took fourth-place with a $1.3M weekend across 1,681 locations. After eight weeks in theaters, the superhero sequel has made $41.8M domestically and $157M worldwide. Patty Jenkins directed “Wonder Woman 1984,” which stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright, and Connie Nielsen.

tv: Issa Rae’s ‘Rap Sh*t’ Ordered to Series at HBO Max

Open Road Films took fifth-place this week with “The Marksman,” bringing in $1.1M at 1,825 locations. Now in its fifth week, the film has grossed $10.4M domestically and $13.8M worldwide. Robert Lorenz directed “The Marksman,” starring Katheryn Winnick, Liam Neeson, and Teresa Ruiz.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter