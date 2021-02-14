HBO Max now has an official trailer for “Zack Snyder’s Justice League,” slated to premiere in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos on supported devices on March 18th. The network has been teasing the release since May 2020, and fans have been asking for the Snyder Cut of the film since Warner Bros. Pictures released the original movie back in 2017.

The theatrical cut of the film received mixed reviews from fans and critics but was an instant financial hit for the studio. “Justice League” had a $94M domestic debut before making close to $658M worldwide.

tv: Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Donald Glover Team Up for ‘Mr and Mrs Smith’ Series

The platform’s official description for the new release reads, “In Zack Snyder’s Justice League, determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.”

Chris Terrio wrote the screenplay for the film, from a story by Chris Terrio & Zack Snyder. The movie is based on characters from DC, and Superman created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. The film’s producers are Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder, with executive producers Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas, Jim Rowe, Ben Affleck, Wesley Coller, Curtis Kanemoto, and Chris Terrio.

tv: FOX Working on ‘Clue’ Animated Series with Bento Box Entertainment

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter