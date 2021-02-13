Amazon Studios announced that Donald Glover and Phoebe Waller-Bridge would create and star in “Mr. and Mrs. Smith,” a new series based on the New Regency film of the same name. The 2005 feature film featured Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie and grossed $487M worldwide during its release.

The studio stated that Glover and Phoebe Waller-Bridge would also serve as executive producers, with co-creator and executive producer Francesca Sloane, who will serve as showrunner, and executive producers Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer, and Jenny Robins.

“Talk about the dream team! Donald and Phoebe are two of the most talented creators and performers in the world. It’s truly a dream for us, as it will be for our global audience, to have these two forces of nature collaborating as a powerhouse creative team,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “Mr. and Mrs. Smith is an iconic property, and we can’t wait to see how Donald, Phoebe and Francesca make it their own. We’re thrilled to be working with them, and with such great partners at New Regency.”

Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer of New Regency added, “Having had the pleasure of successful collaborations with the incredibly talented Donald Glover, most recently on Guava Island, we all started talking about other projects to do together and when he suggested the idea of a new take and iteration on the New Regency film, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, we jumped at the chance to get going right away. Adding Phoebe and her company Wells Street Films as a collaborator and co-star takes everything up another level and makes the project worthy of a reimagining for both new audiences and past fans of the original film. We are so excited to be working with Donald, Phoebe, Francesca and the entire team at Amazon Studios.”

Francesca Sloane is currently under an overall at Amazon Studios, where she is also developing a series based on Anais Nin’s erotic fiction.

