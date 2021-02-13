Hallmark Channel’s Winter TCA event was filled with fan-favorite series and upcoming Hallmark Originals. The big takeaways from the weekend include another season of the ever-popular “Good Witch” series, and news that JoAnna Garcia Swisher is joining the network for an all-new original movie.

Swisher will star with Allen Leech in the new original, called “As Luck Would Have It.” The movie started production in Ireland, but will have to wait before seeing teaser trailers. Swisher recently starred in the Netflix limited-series “Sweet Magnolias” as Maddie Townsend. Sheryl J. Anderson directed the series, starring Brooke Elliott, Heather Headley, Carson Rowland, and Anneliese Judge.

“JoAnna Garcia Swisher and Allen Leech are both immensely talented actors and we are delighted to welcome them to the Hallmark Channel family,” said Michelle Vicary, Executive Vice President, Programming, Crown Media Family Networks. “Between its charming leads and lushly authentic Irish setting, viewers are sure to be captivated by this sweet, lighthearted romance.”

The network had good news for “Good Witch” fans as well. The hit original primetime series, based on the “The Good Witch” movie franchise, is slated to premiere Season 7 on May 16th. The “Good Witch” is one of the company’s most successful franchises, and the movies are the most successful in the network’s history.

“More than a decade after first meeting Cassie and the colorful characters of Middleton, viewers continue to be enchanted by their stories,” said Michelle Vicary, Executive Vice President, Programming, Crown Media Family Networks. “The new season has more magic, love, and adventure in store for viewers than ever before, and we’re excited to share it with fans.”

The Hallmark Channel’s annual Spring Fling programming event will offer five all-new, original movie premieres every week starting March 20th. This year’s Spring Fling starts with “Chasing Waterfalls” on March 20th, followed by “Breakup Bootcamp” on March 27th, “One Perfect Wedding” on April 3rd, and “As Luck Would Have It” on April 10th. The event features performances by Cindy Busby, Christopher Russell, Italia Ricci, Ryan Paevey, Taylor Cole, Jack Turner, Rukiya Bernard, and Dewshane Williams.

“Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: How to Con a Con” is set to premiere on March 14th, and stars Candace Cameron Bure, Niall Matter, and Marilu Henner. “Mystery 101: Killer Timing” premieres on March 21st and features Jill Wagner, Kristoffer Polaha, and Erin Cahill.

“We’re thrilled to offer viewers all-new mysteries featuring some of their favorite crimesolving characters in smart and exciting adventures,” said Michelle Vicary, Executive Vice President, Programming, Crown Media Family Networks. “Sleuthers can expect the thrilling cases they’ve come to love and there may also be a dash of romance along the way.”

