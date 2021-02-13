HBO Max announced an eight-episode order for the half-hour comedy series “RAP SH*T” (working title) from Issa Rae. The series follows two estranged high school friends from Miami who reunite to form a rap group. The network stated that casting for the show is currently underway, and production is scheduled to begin this summer. No release window was given at this time.

Syreeta Singleton will serve as executive producer and showrunner on the project, with hip hop duo Yung Miami and JT of City Girls serving as co-executive producers. “RAP SH*T” (wt) will be executive produced by Issa Rae and Montrel McKay for HOORAE, as well as Jonathan Berry and Dave Becky for 3 Arts Entertainment, along with showrunner Syreeta Singleton, with Rae also writing the pilot.

Yung Miami and JT of City Girls serve as co-executive producers, along with Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas for Quality Control Films and Sara Rastogi for HOORAE. Rae’s audio content company Raedio will handle music supervision for the series.

“RAP SH*T” was announced during the network’s TCA Winter event. HBO Max also ordered three new animated series, including “Clone High” and “Velma,” as well as two additional seasons of the hit animated-comedy “Close Enough.”

HBO Documentary Films is releasing “TINA” on March 27th, offering an intimate look at the life and work of legendary singer Tina Turner. At the event, the platform also announced that Kate Winslet’s “Mare of Easttown” limited series would premiere on April 18th.

For now, fans will have to keep “Rap Sh*t” on their radar. The platform will announce casting details and a premiere window as the show enters into production later this year.

