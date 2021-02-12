IFC Films acquired the North American rights to Argyris Papadimitropoulos’ newest feature, “Monday,” starring Sebastian Stan and Denise Gough. IFC Films will release the film on April 16th, 2021, in select theaters and on-demand platforms. “Monday” marks Papadimitropoulos’ fourth feature and was an official selection at the 2020 Tribeca Film Festival and 2020 Toronto International Film Festival.

The studio’s description reads, “When Mickey (Sebastian Stan) is dragged away from his DJ set by a drunken friend and introduced to Chloe (Denise Gough) one hot summer night in Athens, the attraction between the pair is immediately palpable—so palpable that before they know it they’re waking up naked on the beach Saturday morning. And so it goes that a one night stand on Friday turns into a whirlwind weekend romance that leads to serious conversations when they face the harsh sunlight on Monday morning.”

Director Argyris Papadimitropoulos said in a statement, “In many ways, the film has become even more relevant in this current environment, as all relationships got challenged during the lockdown and Chloe’s and Mickey’s story is a very realistic take on relationships. At a time when things have started getting more optimistic in the world and a summer trip to Greece, crowded parties, people kissing and having fun is something we are all longing for – I believe the timing is perfect to release the film and the fact that it found a home at IFC Films, makes my smile a little bigger.”

Christos V. Konstantakopoulos, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Damian Jones, Deanna Barillari, and Papadimitropoulos produced the project, co-written by Argyris Papadimitropoulos and Rob Hayes. The deal for the film was negotiated by President of IFC Films Arianna Bocco with ICM Partners and Protagonist Pictures on behalf of the filmmakers.

