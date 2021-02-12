Andrew Barth Feldman and Asher Angel will guest star in the upcoming second season of the hit Disney+ Original series “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.” Created and executive-produced by Tim Federle, the series is currently in production in Salt Lake City with series regulars Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, Mark St. Cyr, and Kate Reinders. Season 1 is currently available on Disney+ and rated “Certified Fresh” on RottenTomatoes. The show was also recently awarded a GLAAD Media Award.

The duo joins previously announced guest stars, Derek Hough as “Zack,” the new drama teacher at East High’s rival high school, who returns to Salt Lake after a successful acting career in New York City; Roman Banks as “Howie,” a high school junior who works after school as a delivery guy for Big Red’s family’s pizza shop, Salt Lake Slices; and Olivia Rose Keegan as “Lily,” an energetic East High student whose sweetness masks her highly competitive nature.

The platform’s description for the new season reads, “In season two, the East High Wildcats, who are preparing to perform “Beauty and the Beast” as their spring musical, face off against rival school North High to win a prestigious and cutthroat student theater competition. Wigs are snatched, loyalties are tested, and ballads are belted. The season also features brand-new solos written by Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett.”

Andrew Barth Feldman made his Broadway debut a year later as the title character in the Tony Award-winning musical “Dear Evan Hansen.” Barth Feldman, who will attend Harvard University next year, also runs a theatre company that he founded at age twelve, Zneefrock Productions. Zneefrock Productions partners theatre with advocacy, raising funds for several charitable causes. Barth Feldman plays French exchange student “Antoine” in “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.”

Best known for his starring role as “Jonah Beck” on Disney Channel’s award-winning series “Andi Mack,” singer-songwriter Asher Angel recently released his debut single “One Thought Away,” featuring Wiz Khalifa. He starred as Billy Batson in Warner Brothers DC Universe feature film “Shazam!,” the younger alter-ego of Zachary Levi’s titular character and will reprise the role in “Shazam! Fury of the Gods.” In season two of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” Angel plays “Jack,” a charming, smooth-talking student with wanderlust.

“The cast and I are excited for fans to see how Andrew and Asher expand our East High cinematic universe,” said Federle.

