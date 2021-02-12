Peacock’s “Armas de Mujer” added Roselyn Sánchez, Sylvia Sáenz, and Jeimy Osorio to the cast, joining previously announced star Kate del Castillo. The upcoming Peacock Original is slated to premiere on the platform later this year, but Peacock has not confirmed an exact premiere date at this time.

The description reads, “Four women suffer their worst nightmare after the police arrest their husbands for being linked to the same criminal organization. Accustomed to a life of abundance, they will now need to join forces in the most unusual manner.”

movies: Victoria Justice’s ‘TRUST’ Sets Hybrid Release in March

Kate del Castillo will star as Ángela, the wife of the cartel’s accountant and the fortuitous leader of the group of women who have gone from being care-free wives living in luxurious homes, to using all the weapons at their disposal just to survive.

Roselyn Sánchez portrays Sofía, the tough wife to the cartel’s assassin. An unhealthy obsession will take Sofia to dark places, forcing her to make unforgiveable choices.

Sylvia Sáenz will star as Viri, wife to one of the top chiefs in the hierarchy of the cartel. Although Viri is timid, she will do anything to try to control her family that is slipping through her fingers.

movies: Michael Bay’s ‘Ambulance’ Adds Remi Adeleke to the Cast

Jeimy Osorio will play Esme, the independent and courageous wife to the head of the cartel’s assassins. Fueled by her desire to reclaim her old life, it becomes clear that Esme’s own life comes above all else.

“Armas de Mujer” comes from the same team behind the Telemundo hit “La Reina del Sur.” The series is produced by Telemundo Global Studios. Showrunner Marcos Santana serves as executive producer alongside Mariana Iskandarani. The series is directed by Enrique Begné and Claudia Pedraza and is created by José Luis Acosta.

Roselyn Sánchez, Sylvia Sáenz, and Jeimy Osorio join Kate del Castillo in Peacock's "Armas de Mujer," set to premiere later this year. pic.twitter.com/nUSswiZ0Om — Slanted (@theslanted) February 12, 2021

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter