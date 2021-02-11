HBO Max’s dramedy “GENERA+ION” will premiere the first three episodes on March 11th. The series continues with two new episodes on March 18th, followed by two episodes on March 25th and one episode on April 1st. The network stated that an additional eight episodes, comprising the second half of the season, would debut later this year. The cast includes Nathanya Alexander, Chloe East, Nava Mau, Lukita Maxwell, Haley Sanchez, Uly Schlesinger, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, and Chase Sui Wonders with Justice Smith and Martha Plimpton.

Recurring guest stars in the series include J. August Richards, Mary Birdsong, Alicia Coppola, Patricia De Leon, Diego Josef, Anthony Kevyan, Sydney Mae Diaz, John Ross Bowie, Marwan Salama, Marisela Zumbado, and Sam Trammell.

The network’s description reads, “‘GENERA+ION’ is a dark yet playful half-hour series following a diverse group of high school students whose exploration of modern sexuality (devices and all) tests deeply entrenched beliefs about life, love, and the nature of family in their conservative community.”

Zelda Barnz & Daniel Barnz created the series and serve as executive producers through We’re Not Brothers Productions with Lena Dunham for Good Thing Going Productions, Sharr White, and John Melfi. Sono Patel and Fernanda Coppel serve as co-producers, with Marissa Díaz and Michael Cohen for Good Thing Going Productions producing the project.

The writers include Zelda Barnz, Daniel Barnz, Lena Dunham, Sharr White, Max Saltarelli, Eli Wilson Pelton, and Christina Nieves. Directors include Daniel Barnz, Channing Godfrey Peoples, Chioke Nassor, Catalina Aguilar Mastretta, Anu Valia, and Andrew Ahn.

HBO Max released an official trailer for the series on social media on Thursday morning. If you missed the trailer, you can get a first look at the cast and story ahead of the premiere.

