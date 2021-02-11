Lionsgate confirmed that Jack Black would join Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, and Jamie Lee Curtis in director Eli Roth’s “Borderlands” movie. Nathan Kahane, president of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, announced the casting on Thursday afternoon.

“Borderlands” won’t be the first time that Black, Roth and Blanchett have worked together. The trio joined forces on “The House with a Clock in Its Walls” in 2018, which opened at the top of box office before grossing over $130M worldwide. Black will voice the role of Claptrap in the upcoming movie, a persistently sarcastic robot that isn’t all that invested in the survival of his teammates.

Roth said, “I am so excited to reunite with Jack, this time in the recording booth. Claptrap is the funniest character in the game, and Jack is perfect to bring him to the big screen.”

Kahane added, “We couldn’t have been more in sync with our filmmakers and casting executives as we approached this role. It’s one of the biggest no-brainer casting decisions we’ve ever made. Everyone who’s ever played the game knows Jack is perfect for this part. We’re thrilled he will add his endless comic energy and voice to our film – he’ll bring so much to the movie.”

The movie is based on the hit game franchise from developer Gearbox Software and publisher 2K. The franchise boasts over 68M units sold-in worldwide, including over 24M units of “Borderlands 2,” which is the highest-selling title in the history of the publisher. The most recent installment, “Borderlands 3,” which launched in September 2019 and was recently released for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, has sold-in more than 12M units worldwide. The game picked up the award for Best Multiplayer Game at Gamescom 2019 and Best Ongoing Game at Gamescom 2020.

The latest draft of the screenplay is by the two-time Emmy-winning screenwriter Craig Mazin. Avi Arad and Ari Arad are producing through their Arad Productions banner, with Erik Feig also producing through PICTURESTART. The film’s executive producers are Randy Pitchford, executive producer of the “Borderlands” video game franchise and founder of the Gearbox Entertainment Company, and Strauss Zelnick, chairman and CEO of Take-Two Interactive.

James Myers and Aaron Edmonds are overseeing the project on behalf of Lionsgate. Emmy Yu is overseeing the film for Arad Productions. Lucy Kitada and Royce Reeves- Darby are overseeing the project for PICTURESTART.

