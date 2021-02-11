Michael Bay’s “Ambulance” added Remi Adeleke to the cast. The actor joins Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Eiza Gonzalez, Garret Dillahunt, A Martinez, Keir O’Donnell, Moses Ingram, Wale Folarin, Cedric Sanders, Jackson White, Colin Woodell, and Olivia Stambouliah. A former Navy SEAL, Adeleke has appeared in “Transformers: The Last Knight,” “6 Underground,” CBS’s “SEAL Team,” and will appear in the upcoming Apple TV Sci-Fi series “Invasion.”

“I’m thrilled to be working with Michael Bay again, as well as an incredibly talented cast and crew in Ambulance. I grew up inspired by action films like Bad Boys and The Rock. They played a huge role in my aspirations to be part of special operations. So, to now be a part of the same catalogue that inspired me is a very exciting full-circle moment.” Said Adeleke.

Chris Fedak wrote the original screenplay, and Bay, Bradley Fischer of New Republic Pictures, James Vanderbilt, Will Sherak and Ian Bryce are producing the project. Michael Kase and Mark Moran are serving as executive producers.

Adeleke and Bay have worked together previously when Adeleke served as an actor and consultant on the 2017 blockbuster, box-office smash-hit, “Transformers: The Last Knight” as well as the Netflix action film, “6 Underground,” alongside Ryan Reynolds.

Adeleke is also a best-selling author and WGA writer and was recently tapped by Stoweaway productions to adapt the book “Slave Stealers,” a true story about heroine abolitionist Harriet Jacobs into a limited series. They’re currently in talks with a showrunner.

Remi Adeleke is repped by APA and Loeb & Loeb.

