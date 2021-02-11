Naughty Dog, the maker of “The Last of Us” video game, has confirmed that Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey will star as Joel and Ellie respectively in the HBO upcoming series adaptation of the same name. Both actors were featured in HBO’s own “Game of Thrones” series, with Pascal playing Oberyn Martell and Ramsey playing Lyanna Mormont.

Pascal’s most recent hit is the ongoing Disney+ series “The Mandalorian,” while Ramsey has recently starred in HBO’s own “His Dark Materials” and voices Hilda in Netflix’s animated series.

The director of HBO’s “Chernobyl,” Johan Renck, is attached to direct the pilot episode and serve as an executive producer on the project. Emmy, Golden Globe, and WGA Award-winner Craig Mazin, who also worked with Renck in “Chernobyl,” will adapt the story for television. WGA and BAFTA award-winning writer and director Neil Druckmann will also write for the series.

HBO released a description for the series back in March 2020. The official description reads, “Based on the critically acclaimed video game ‘The Last of Us,’ developed by Naughty Dog exclusively for the PlayStation platforms, the story takes place twenty years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse across the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.”

The HBO series will cover the events of the original game, which was written by Druckmann. Since the series was announced, Naughty Dog released “The Last of Us Part II,” which could also become part of an ongoing story.

HBO has not confirmed a release date for the series at this time, but teasers and clips will be shared on social media when the show enters into production later this year.

