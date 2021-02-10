The Disney Channel announced that Diamond White will star as Lunella Lafayette (aka Moon Girl) in Disney Channel’s upcoming animated series “Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur,” slated to premiere in 2022. The lead cast also includes Alfre Woodard as Lunella’s grandmother, Mimi; Libe Barer as Lunella’s best friend and manager, Casey; Sasheer Zamata as Lunella’s mom, Adria; Jermaine Fowler as Lunella’s dad, James Jr.; Fred Tatasciore as Devil Dinosaur; and Gary Anthony Williams as Lunella’s grandfather, Pops. Series executive producer Laurence Fishburne will voice the recurring role of The Beyonder, a curious and mischievous trickster. The show is based on Marvel’s hit comic books.

The official description reads, “‘Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur’ follows the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur. After Lunella accidentally brings Devil Dinosaur into present-day New York City via a time vortex, the duo works together to protect the city’s Lower East Side from danger.”

Fishburne and Helen Sugland’s Cinema Gypsy Productions and Emmy Award-winner Steve Loter serve as executive producers on the project, with Emmy Award-winner Rodney Clouden serving as supervising producer. Jeffrey M. Howard and Emmy Award-winner Kate Kondell are co-producers and story editors, and Pilar Flynn is a producer.

Disney Channel set a 2022 release window for the series but did not disclose an exact premiere date. Fans of the comics will have to wait a few more weeks to see the teasers and clips for the animated series ahead of the debut. Earlier this month, the network ordered “Ultra Violet & Blue Demon,” a live-action superhero comedy series starring legendary luchador and professional wrestler Blue Demon Jr. playing a version of himself and popular Disney Channel star Scarlett Estevez as Ultra Violet. The series, which introduces a relatable Mexican American family with a very special legacy, will showcase a predominately Latinx main cast and producing team.

