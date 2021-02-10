HBO Max announced series orders for three new adult animated series, including a two-season order for “Clone High.” The streaming service described the “Clone High” reboot as “a modern refresh of the hit series” in today’s announcement, but did not confirm a premiere window. Phil Lord and Christopher Miller return as executive producers and writers on the project, and Bill Lawrence is also returning as executive producer with Erica Rivinoja, who wrote on the original “Clone High.” Rivinoja is also returning as showrunner. “Clone High” is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios.

movies: ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ Sets Sights on 2022 Release

If you missed the classic “Clone High” series, the show was set in a high-school for clones of historical figures. Since the clones were all born at the same time, they aged together, and a secret government high-school was made to teach them. It was one of the greatest animated series ever made in my personal opinion.

HBO also announced a ten-episode series order for Warner Bros. Animation’s “Velma,” a new comedic origin story starring the unsung and underappreciated brains of the Scooby-Doo Mystery Inc. gang, Velma Dinkley will be voiced by executive producer Mindy Kaling. Charlie Grandy, Howard Klein, and Sam Register also serve as executive producers. VELMA is produced by Warner Bros. Animation.

“It is a tremendous privilege to build on the 100 year plus legacy of ‘cartoons’ at this company. We can draw a straight line from our hundreds of childhood hours spent watching Bugs outwit Elmer to the current slate of adult animated projects we are building here at HBO Max and we think fans will agree,” said Suzanna Makkos, EVP, Original Comedy and Adult Animation, HBO Max. “We are proud to introduce this distinctive group of series from a wide range of diverse creators that will form a first stop destination for animation lovers everywhere.”

The network is also working on “Fired on Mars,” a workplace comedy set five minutes in the future, voiced by Pete Davidson. JG Quintel’s adult-animated comedy “Close Enough” was picked up for two more seasons, with Season 2 set to premiere on February 25th. These new adult animated series join an impressive slate of upcoming adult animated series including “Harley Quinn,” “The Prince,” “Santa Inc.,” “10 Year Old Tom,” and “The Boondocks.” Additionally, the streamer has confirmed it is producing presentations for a slate of animated originals currently in development.

From creator and musician Sean Solomon, “Hello Paul” is about a neurotic millennial cat whose intense job and freeloading mouse roommate stress him out. “OBI” is about a 30-year-old man-child chasing his dream to become an artist while navigating adulthood with his friends. Produced by Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society, Michael Schreiber for Studio71, and David Devries, OBI is an adaptation of Obi Arisukwu’s popular Instagram comic strip. This project is co-created by Obi Arisukwu and Arthur Harris.

Executive producer Ed Helms with creators/executive producers Brendan Walter and Greg Yagolnitzer tell the story of three awkward domestic helper robots who kill their human owners and try to assume their identities. “Uncanny Valley” is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Helms and Mike Falbo’s Pacific Electric Picture Company. Andrew Guest is also an executive producer/writer.

movies: ‘F9 The Fast Saga’ Trailer Races Ahead on Super Bowl Sunday

Brian Michael Bendis and David Mack are adapting their acclaimed DC comic book series “COVER,” an animated espionage thriller and conspiratorial love letter to the comic book industry that was nominated for multiple Eisner Awards. Bendis will write the series and Mack has signed on to direct. COVER is produced by Rooster Teeth Studios.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter