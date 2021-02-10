HBO’s “Mare of Easttown” now has a premiere date, slated to air on HBO and HBO Max on April 18th. Academy Award, Emmy, and Golden Globe-winner Kate Winslet stars in the limited series, from creator and writer Brad Ingelsby. Craig Zobe directed the seven-part limited series, which follows Mare Sheehan, a small-town Pennsylvania detective who investigates a local murder as life crumbles around her.

The network added, “‘Mare of Easttown’ is an exploration into the dark side of a close community and an authentic examination of how family and past tragedies can define our present.”

The limited series also features Julianne Nicholson, three-time Emmy-winner Jean Smart, Angourie Rice, Evan Peters, Guy Pearce, Cailee Spaeny, David Denman, John Douglas Thompson, Patrick Murney, James McArdle, Sosie Bacon, Joe Tippett, and Neal Huff.

The series is an HBO co-production with wiip; Brad Ingelsby serves as creator, writer, showrunner, and executive producer, with Craig Zobel serving as director and executive producer. Paul Lee, Mark Roybal, Kate Winslet, Gavin O’Connor, and Gordon Gray also serve as executive producers on the project.

Mystery fans will have to wait a little longer to see a trailer for the limited series but HBO will release a few teasers and clips ahead of the project’s premiere in April. Fans of Winslet will hear her voice in Jonathon Kay’s “Naya’s Legend of the Golden Dolphin,” alongside Elliot Page, Gerard Butler, and Megan Fox. Winslet is also working on James Cameron’s next “Avatar” film with Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Sigourney Weaver, Michelle Yeoh, Sam Worthington, Jermaine Clement, and Giovanni Ribisi. That project was dated to release in December 2022, but release dates aren’t exactly reliable at this point.

