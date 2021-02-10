Paramount Pictures announced the official title and release window for the next Sonic the Hedgehog movie. The film isn’t getting a fancy title, going by “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” and the sequel is slated to hit theaters in 2022. Paramount Pictures previously had the film dated for April 8, 2022, so fans should be able to hit theaters and see the blue blur next Spring if everything goes according to plan.

The original “Sonic the Hedgehog” hit theaters in February 2020. The movie had a $58M domestic opening before going on to gross $319M worldwide. Jeff Fowler directed the live-action and CG hybrid, working from a script by Pat Casey and Josh Miller. The film featured Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic, alongside James Marsden, Jim Carrey, Adam Pally, and Tika Sumpter.

Paramount Pictures has not confirmed the casting for “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” at this time, but Jeff Fowler, Pat Casey, and Josh Miller are expected to return to the franchise as part of the behind-the-camera team, and Ben Schwartz is expected to voice Sonic again.

Earlier this month, Netflix and SEGA announce a new animated Sonic the Hedgehog series called “Sonic Prime,” also releasing in 2022. The 24-episode animated adventure “draws upon the keystones of the brand,” according to the announcement, where Sonic must save a new multiverse.

The video’s description on YouTube reads, “Groundbreaking. Thought provoking. Extremely obvious. Presenting the official title of the #SonicMovie​ sequel: Sonic the Hedgehog 2! Catch #SonicMovie2​ in theatres in 2022.”

