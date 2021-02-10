Vertical Entertainment picked up the North American and UK/Ireland rights to Brian DeCubellis’ romantic-drama “TRUST,” starring Victoria Justice, Matthew Daddario, Katherine McNamara, and Lucien Laviscount. According to the announcement, “TRUST” is expected to hit select theaters and on-demand platforms on March 12th, with The Exchange handling international sales.

The studio’s description reads, “Set in the glamour of the New York and Paris art scenes, gallery owner Brooke Gatwick (Victoria Justice) and her newscaster husband Owen (Matt Daddario), face temptation, jealousy, twists and mystery when two seductive newcomers (Lucien Laviscount and Kat McNamara) enter their lives.”

“On behalf of my fellow producers, we are so excited to partner with Vertical Entertainment to bring our film TRUST to screens in North America and UK/IE. This stunningly talented cast and crew joined forces to pour so much passion into every shot of this chemistry-fest of a movie. As a filmmaker, I couldn’t be more proud or grateful of the collaborations and the outcome,” says DeCubellis.

“TRUST is a star-powered, temptation driven film with enthralling performances from a talented cast,” said Rich Goldberg, co-president of Vertical Entertainment. “We’re thrilled to partner with the talented filmmaking team to bring the film to audiences this March.”

Josh Spector negotiated the deal for Vertical Entertainment with UTA Independent Film Group on behalf of the filmmakers.

DeCubellis directed “TRUST,” working from a script by Kristen Lazarian, K.S. Bruce, DeCubellis. Steven Klinsky, DeCubellis, and Tom Guida served as producers on the project, with Corey Trent Ackerman, Maureen Sherry, and Steven P. Wegner serving as executive producers.

Justice fans also have a new song from the actor on the way. Victoria’s STAY is expected to release on February 12th, and she has been teasing the new track on her social media channels over the past few weeks.

