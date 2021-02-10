Bishop T.D. Jakes is teaming up with Lifetime again for “Lust: A Deadly Sins Saga” and “Envy: A Deadly Sins Saga,” two working-title projects based on the Seven Deadly Sins anthology by Victoria Christopher Murray. Lifetime viewers might remember that Bishop T.D. Jakes worked on “Faith Under Fire” and “I Am Somebody’s Child.”

The first movie, “Lust: A Deadly Sins Saga,” is slated to premiere on April 17th and stars Keri Hilson, Tobias Truvillion, and Durrell ‘Tank’ Babbs. “Envy: A Deadly Sins Saga” is currently scheduled to premiere on April 24th and features Serayah, Rose Rollins, and Kandi Burruss. Bishop T.D. Jakes and Derrick Williams will serve as executive producers on both films, alongside TV host Shaun Robinson, who under the Broader Focus initiative, will executive produce movies for the first time.

If you like to read the original work before seeing the adaptation, you can find a collection of Victoria Christopher Murray’s novels right here on Amazon.

The two projects join previously announced book-to-screen movies by author V.C. Andrews, “Ruby,” “Pearl in the Mist,” “All That Glitters,” and “Hidden Jewel.” You can find the official descriptions below, as detailed by Lifetime. The “Ruby” adaptations are set to air in March, and you can find the descriptions and details right here.

LUST: A SEVEN DEADLY SINS SAGA

“The first of the Seven Deadly Sins book series, this movie is a grounded morality tale that explores the power of lust, but at what cost? Tiffanie Cooper (Keri Hilson) is about to have the wedding of her dreams to her soul mate, the dashing Damon King (Tobias Truvillion), founder of King Enterprises. But when Damon’s old friend Trey Taylor (Durrell ‘Tank’ Babbs) arrives, fresh from prison to step in as Damon’s best man, Tiffanie’s whole world gets rocked. Sexy and mysterious, Trey triggers a passion in Tiffanie that she never expected, and suddenly the life she’s always planned with Damon is uncertain. But Trey still carries wounds from his history with Damon, and his intentions toward both Tiffanie and Damon are not to be trusted.” “Lust: A Deadly Sins Saga” also stars Ms. Juicy, LeToya Luckett, and Clifton Powell and is produced by TD Jakes Enterprises and Big Dreams Entertainment.

ENVY: A SEVEN DEADLY SINS SAGA

“Gabrielle Flores (Rose Rollins) has it all – a devoted husband, a beautiful daughter, and one of the best PR firms in the country. When Gabrielle’s father suddenly reveals she has a half-sister, Keisha (Serayah), as a result of a brief affair, only-child Gabrielle is delighted to welcome her into her life. But Keisha, who grew up with nothing, wants more than a sisterly bond from Gabrielle—she wants her life and is willing to do whatever it takes to get it. “Envy: A Deadly Sins Saga” also stars Kandi Burruss, Donovan Christie Jr., Gregory Alan Williams, Da Brat, DC Young Fly, Clifton Powell, and Hosea Chanchez and is produced by TD Jakes Enterprises and Big Dreams Entertainment.

