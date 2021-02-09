Netflix confirmed the all-star cast for the upcoming comedy “The Bubble” on Tuesday afternoon. Judd Apatow will serve as director, co-writer, and producer on the movie through his Apatow Productions, and the cast list include “Jumanji” star Karen Gillan, Iris Apatow, Fred Armisen, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” star Maria Bakalova, David Duchovny, Keegan-Michael Key, Leslie Mann, Pedro Pascal, and Peter Serafinowicz. Netflix did not announce a release window at this time, so fans will just have to keep the film on their radar.

Netflix’s logline for the movie reads, “Comedy about a group of actors and actresses stuck inside a pandemic bubble at a hotel attempting to complete a film.”

Pam Brady will serve as co-writer on “The Bubble,” and will executive produce alongside Barry Mendel and Donald Sabourin. Together, Apatow’s and Mendel’s producing credits include the Academy Award-nominated films “The Big Sick” and “Bridesmaids,” as well as “The King of Staten Island,” “This Is 40,” “Trainwreck,” and “Funny People.”

Apatow’s most recent project was “The King of Staten Island,” featuring SNL star Pete Davidson. Universal Pictures hoped to release the movie in theaters, but the ongoing health crisis forced the studio to release the film on digital platforms. If you missed the comedy-drama, which was inspired by Davidson’s own life, you can stream it on most digital platforms while you wait for “The Bubble.”

These meta projects within the quarantine aren’t exactly new. HBO Max has the Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor movie “Lock Down,” and K.J Apa and Sofia Carson’s starred in the pandemic thriller “Songbird.” If you’re looking for a Hollywood reflection of our current situation, you can take your pick between thrillers, dramas, comedies, and documentaries.

