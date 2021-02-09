Netflix picked up the global exclusive streaming rights, outside of China, to “The Yin Yang Master,” adapted from the popular mobile game “Onmyōji”. The Chinese fantasy film reunites stars Chen Kun and Zhou Xun in their first collaboration in over eight years. Chen Kuo-fu and Chang Chia-lu produced the project, directed by Li Weiran. “The Yin Yang Master” will be available exclusively on Netflix in over 190 countries. Netflix stopped short of announcing a premiere date for “The Yin Yang Master,” but more information should be announced over the next few weeks.

The platform’s official description reads, “In The Yin Yang Master, the world is on the verge of a devastating war with the monsters who are coming back to retrieve the Scaling Stone. Yin Yang Master Qingming (Chen Kun)’s life is in danger, and he travels to different worlds to prepare for the upcoming assaults. On his journey, Qingming finds that the key to all the calamities is embracing his hybrid identity of both human and monster. In the film, we see Chen Kun and Zhou Xun’s characters Qingming and Bai Ni in a relationship. William Chan plays Ci Mu, portrays a sophisticated character that transforms from good to evil.”

In the past, producers Chen Kuo-fu and Chang Chia-lu collaborated on “Painted Skin: The Resurrection” and the “Detective Dee” franchise. Led by director Li Weiran, the behind-the-scenes team includes art director Yoshihito Akatsuka, music composer Shigeru Umebayashi; and Golden Horse Awards and Hong Kong Film Awards winning action choreographer Nicky Li.

Fans of the genre will have to wait a little longer to see a trailer for the project, but Netflix will most likely release several first look teasers and clips of the movie before release day.

