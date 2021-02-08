Dan Harmon is working on yet another animated-series, and this one is headed to FOX. The network confirmed a series order for an animated comedy series set in mythical ancient Greece from the Emmy Award-winning creator, and slated the project to release in 2022. The series order was announced today by Michael Thorn, President of Entertainment, FOX Entertainment.

The description reads, “Centered on a flawed family of humans, gods and monsters that tries to run one of the world’s first cities without killing each other, the series is an outgrowth of the direct animation deal Harmon and FOX Entertainment unveiled last year.”

movies: M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Old’ Sets a July Release in Theaters

Wholly owned and financed by FOX Entertainment and to be produced by FOX’s Emmy Award-winning animation studio, Bento Box Entertainment, the project also is the first series to move forward under FOX’s broadcast direct model.

“Leave it to Dan Harmon to turn the mythos of early Greek civilization into remarkably sharp commentary on today’s politics, celebrity and pop culture,” said Thorn. “This project is an incredibly irreverent family comedy as told by one of the town’s most inventive storytellers. We are proud to be partnered with Dan on this series, which strengthens our hold on the animation space and, as we continue to build FOX Entertainment, marks an important first step for us with our first fully owned scripted property.”

Harmon created the hit live-action comedy series “Community,” and is the co-creator and executive producer of “Rick & Morty,” which won Emmy Awards for Outstanding Animated Program in 2018 and 2020. In 2015, Harmon executive-produced the Academy Award-nominated animated feature film “Anomalisa.”

movies: Emma Mackey’s ‘The Winter Lake’ Thriller Sets Hybrid Release in March

Voice casting for the program is currently underway and will be announced in the coming months.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter