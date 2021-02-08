NBC gave a 10-episode order for a US version of “The Wheel,” currently popular in the UK. The series debuted in November as the top game show for BBC Primetime since 2011. “The Wheel” will be produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television’s Warner Horizon division and the original British creative team, Hungry McBear and Michael McIntyre, who hosts the UK version.

The long description adds, “The game provides three contestants an opportunity to battle it out through general knowledge questions where the objective is to keep your spot at the center of the wheel. The contestants themselves are randomly picked from a smaller wheel underneath centerstage. Right answers keep you there, wrong answers throw you out. Only the contestant at the center of the wheel at the end of the game has a chance to take home a life-changing sum of money, so they must do their best to stay there. The contestants are not on their own. There are seven celebrity experts on the wheel, ready to help answer the questions. With a mixture of real people, larger-than life celebrity experts and a massive rotating wheel under the host’s command… the fun and challenges are unlimited.”

“We knew that NBC was the perfect home for ‘The Wheel’ within the first few minutes of watching the show. It’s inherent ingenuity, and addictive gameplay immediately hooked us,” said Jenny Groom, Executive Vice President of Unscripted Content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to add this to our strong roster of game show formats.”

“It’s incredibly rare in this day and age for a new show to become an unqualified smash hit overnight … let alone in the biggest territory in Europe,” said Mike Darnell, President of Warner Bros. Unscripted Television. “We are thrilled to be in business with Hungry McBear and our amazing partners at NBC, who immediately saw ‘The Wheel’s’ potential and picked it up within 24 hours of the pitch.”

“I’m thrilled ‘The Wheel’ is spinning Stateside,” Michael McIntyre said. “Hosting this show is the most fun I’ve had on television. The format creates wonderful camaraderie among the celebrities, natural hilarity and genuine suspense. I can’t wait for ‘The Wheel’ to roll across America.”

Dan Baldwin, Managing Director of Hungry McBear, added: “We are absolutely delighted that ‘The Wheel’ has been picked up by NBC. We are excited to introduce American audiences to this incredible game show. Together with our partners at Warner Bros., NBC viewers can look forward to lots of big laughs, big spins and big wins!”

“The Wheel” was created by Michael McIntyre and Dan Baldwin, who executive produce with Mike Darnell and Brooke Karzen.

The series adds to NBC’s slate of impressive joins the network’s unscripted programming slate, alongside the upcoming series ‘College Bowl,’ with Peyton Manning as executive producer and host, and ‘Weakest Link,’ which just received a season two pick-up from Susan Rovner’s new Entertainment Content division.

