Disney+ set a launch date for “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier,” the platform’s next live-action installment from Marvel Studios. Disney made the confirmation during the Super Bowl on CBS, slating the premiere for March 19th while releasing a new trailer.

Marvel Studios’ “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson aka The Falcon, and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier. Directed by Kari Skogland with Malcolm Spellman serving as head writer, the series also stars Daniel Brühl as Zemo, Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter, and Wyatt Russell as John Walker.

The platform’s short description reads, “The pair, who came together in the final moments of “Avengers: Endgame,” team up on a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience.”

Marvel fans are still piecing together the clues from “WandaVision,” which is at the halfway point. Disney+ is also expected to launch “Loki,” “Hawkeye,” “Ms. Marvel,” and the animated series “What If…?” in 2021. While Marvel movies are in short supply, fans have a lot of content coming to Disney+ over the next months.

Down the line, Marvel fans also have “Ms. Marvel” with Iman Vellani to stream, as well as “Hawkeye” with Hailee Steinfeld and Jeremy Renner. Disney also confirmed that Tatiana Maslany would star in “She-Hulk” with Mark Ruffalo and Tim Roth. Disney+ also announced a “Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special,” as well as “I Am Groot” shorts. Ryan Coogler is working on a new Disney+ series set within the Kingdom of Wakanda, but Disney has not shared any additional details on that series at this time.

