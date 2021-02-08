M. Night Shyamalan’s next movie is “Old,” and the trailer shown during the Super Bowl announced that the thriller is hitting theaters in July. The cast includes Golden Globe winner Gael García Bernal, Vicky Krieps, Rufus Sewell, Ken Leung, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Abbey Lee, Aaron Pierre, Alex Wolff, Embeth Davidtz, Eliza Scanlen, Emun Elliott, Kathleen Chalfant, and Thomasin McKenzie.

Release dates aren’t very stable at the moment, and while Universal Pictures says that the movie is releasing in July, take the date with a grain of salt until we are closer to launch day, Hopefully domestic theaters will be in a better place this summer, as more people become vaccinated through the Winter and Spring.

“Old” is directed and produced by M. Night Shyamalan, from his screenplay based on the graphic novel Sandcastle by Pierre Oscar Lévy and Frederik Peeters. The film is also produced by Ashwin Rajan and Marc Bienstock, who also worked on Shyamalan’s “Glass” and “Servant.” Steven Schneider served as executive producer on the project.

The studio’s short description reads, “This summer, visionary filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan unveils a chilling, mysterious new thriller about a family on a tropical holiday who discover that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly … reducing their entire lives into a single day.”

Apple renewed Shyamalan’s “psychological-thriller “Servant” for a third season back in December. The series launched its second season on the platform on January 15, 2021. The cast of “Servant” includes Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free, and Rupert Grint, who all reprised their characters for the second season.

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and check on the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

