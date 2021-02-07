Universal Pictures started teasing “F9” again, the long-delayed ninth installment to the “Fast and Furious” franchise that has grossed over $5B worldwide across eight films.

Studios have learned to stop putting release dates in their new trailers, but the movie is expected to launch in May. The box office schedule is continuously shifting because of the ongoing health crisis, and the most recent move had “F9” releasing on Memorial Day weekend, after “No Time to Die” was pushed to April 2021.

tv: Lana Condor to Star in ‘Boo, Bitch’ Comedy at Netflix

Justin Lin directed “F9,” working from a script by Dan Casey. The new installment stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, John Cena, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron. Lin also directed the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth chapters of the series.

The studio’s official description reads, “Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he’s going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob.”

tv: Daisye Tutor and Genelle Seldon’s ‘Shook’ Hits Shudder in February

The script is based on characters created by Gary Scott Thompson, and Neal H. Moritz, Vin Diesel, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Joe Roth, Justin Lin, Clayton Townsend, and Samantha Vincent served as producers on the project.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter