ViacomCBS and Oscar and Golden Globe nominee Taylor Sheridan, co-creator of “Yellowstone,” are working on a new prequel series called “Y: 1883.” Viewers will get a special sneak peek at Sheridan’s new series for Paramount+ during the Super Bowl tonight.

The description reads, “Y: 1883 follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land — Montana.”

“Taylor Sheridan is a visionary creative whose work has reinvented genres and amassed fan bases around the globe; we are thrilled he calls ViacomCBS and MTV Entertainment his home,” said Chris McCarthy, President of MTV Entertainment. “We couldn’t be more excited to build upon our partnership with him, expand the Yellowstone universe and showcase Taylor’s boundless talent across all of our brands and platforms.”

“I am excited to continue the story of Yellowstone and thank you to Chris, Keith and David for allowing me to keep on expanding the family for the fans,” Sheridan said in the statement.

David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios added, “Taylor Sheridan is a master at world-building and has a singular voice that makes him one of today’s standout creators making must-watch content. Our mission at 101 is to produce content that provokes culture conversations with renowned creators at the helm of our projects, and that is exactly what we envision for this collaboration. This deal is an extension of our longstanding relationship with both ViacomCBS, MTV Entertainment Group and Taylor and we are very much looking forward to our future projects.”

The original “Yellowstone” series was an instant hit for the platform, and Season 3 was the most-watched season premiere on cable in two years, drawing record-breaking numbers of 6.5M total viewers in live +3.

According to the company, Sheridan will create exclusive multi-platform content with MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios under the multi-year pact, which includes five cycles per year of scripted and procedural series. Content will be exclusive to ViacomCBS, including but not limited to Paramount Network, Paramount+, CBS, and other VCBS brands and platforms.

