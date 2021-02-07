With 65% of U.S. cinemas still closed, studios are pushing their films further into 2021 or onto streaming services like HBO Max, Hulu, Disney+, or Netflix. The box office schedule will remain barren until the Summer, but smaller releases will try to take advantage of the missing blockbusters. This week was more of the same, with “The Little Things” and “Earwig and the Witch” testing their luck against Super Bowl Sunday and a winter storm on the East Coast.

“The Little Things” remained at the top of the box office with a $2M domestic weekend. In its second week in theaters, the thriller has made nearly $8M domestically and $11M worldwide. John Lee Hancock directed “The Little Things,” featuring Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, Jared Leto, Natalie Morales, Terry Kinney, Chris Bauer, Joris Jarsky, Isabel Arraiza, and Michael Hyatt.

The animated-comedy “The Croods: A New Age” landed in second-place with a $2M weekend across 1,935 locations. The film’s domestic total now sits at $46M with a $146M worldwide total. Joel Crawford directed “The Croods: A New Age,” which features the voice talents of Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener, Cloris Leachman, Clark Duke, Leslie Mann, Peter Dinklage, and Kelly Marie Tran.

Open Roads Films’ “The Marksman” brought in $1M this week across 2,018 locations. After four weeks in theaters, the movie has made $9M domestically and $11.6M worldwide. Robert Lorenz directed “The Marksman,” starring Katheryn Winnick, Liam Neeson, and Teresa Ruiz.

DC’s “Wonder Woman 1984” dropped to fourth-place overall with a $905K weekend, raising the film’s domestic total to $40M and worldwide total to $153M. Patty Jenkins directed “Wonder Woman 1984,” which stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright, and Connie Nielsen.

Sony Pictures’ “Monster Hunter” took fifth-place this week with a $585K weekend across 1,515 locations. The movie’s domestic total now sits at $12M, with a $153M total worldwide. Paul W.S. Anderson directed the movie, which features Milla Jovovich, Tony Jaa, and T.I.

Not making the Top Five but worth mentioning is “Earwig and the Witch,” which made $100K across 430 locations. The CG animated feature also released on HBO Max and features the voice talents of Richard E. Grant, Kacey Musgraves, and Dan Stevens, as well as Taylor Paige Henderson as “Earwig”.

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and check on the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

