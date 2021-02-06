The new Razer Huntsman V2 Analog Keyboard hopes to bridge a gap between the standard mechanical keyboard that users have relied on for years, and the ease of using a controller in action or adventure games.

Razer introduced the all-new Razer Huntsman V2 Analog this week, which is equipped with the company’s special Analog Optical Switches. The company claims that the analog input allows “true full-range directional motion” for PC gaming without needing a controller. The keyboard may look like other Razer products on the outside, but the switches allow users to adjust and program each keystroke down to the millimeter.

The company explained that the innovation combines three components: analog input, adjustable actuation, and dual-step actuation. The analog input emulates an analog joystick, removing the standard limitations of the 8-way WASD keys and unlocking 360-degrees of motion that benefits games optimized for controller support. Players tend to prefer controllers when playing third-person games, platformers, racing games, or adventure games, and the V2 Analog aims to be the perfect middle ground for those titles.

Players can custom tune and adjust each key’s actuation point to fit their unique playstyle, ranging from a quick actuation of 1.5mm for fast-paced gaming to a full 3.6mm actuation for deep and deliberate keystrokes. Using dual-step actuation, one keystroke can activate two programmed functions set at two different actuation points. The company explained, “It essentially offers twice as much functionality per keystroke and is suitable for activating advanced combos in games – such as taking out a grenade and throwing it in the same keystroke.”

“We are constantly innovating at the forefront of gaming keyboard switch technology. Through iterations of testing and research with our community, we have designed a completely new switch that opens the door to a whole new gaming experience,” said Alvin Cheung, Senior Vice President of Razer’s peripherals business unit. “With the new Razer Analog Optical Switch technology, gamers can now reap the benefits and unlock the full potential of PC gaming to experience absolute control.”

Razer Analog Optical Switches track how much light goes through the switch and allows the keyboard to measure how far down each key is pressed. And unlike traditional mechanical switches, it requires fewer moving parts and no metallic contacts – only light.

The doubleshot PBT keycaps offer a sturdy, textured finish, as well as a standard bottom row that allows for further customization. Razer utilizes a doubleshot plastic molding process to create a more durable keycap than traditional ABS plastic found on most other keyboards. These doubleshot PBT keycaps will also be available in various regional layouts, including the UK, German, French, Nordic, Russian, Spanish, and Japanese. Razer also offers additional personalization with the PBT Keycap Upgrade Sets sold separately in Classic Black, Quartz Pink, Mercury White, or Razer Green.

The keyboard is now powered by a single braided cable, with a second cable allowing for an optional USB 3.0 passthrough. Users also have the option to choose between USB Type-C or USB 3.0 Type-A via an included adapter. The device is also utilizes RGB Chroma, and the keyboard has underglow lighting.

