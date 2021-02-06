Paramount announced that Chiwetel Ejiofor would star in the Paramount+ Original Series “The Man Who Fell to Earth,” based on the Walter Tevis novel of the same name and the iconic film starring David Bowie. The series will debut on Paramount+, which was called CBS All Access before being rebranded earlier this year.

According to the network, this new adaptation “will follow a new alien character who arrives on Earth at a turning point in human evolution and must confront his own past to determine our future.”

“Chiwetel Ejiofor’s stage and film career are staggering in their bravery, commitment and quality,” said Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet, co-showrunners and executive producers. “He’s everything we could imagine and a million things we can’t. We couldn’t be more thrilled.”

Moviegoers might know Chiwetel Ejiofor best from his role as Solomon Northup in “12 Years a Slave,” for which he received Academy Award and Golden Globe Award nominations, along with the BAFTA Award for Best Actor. He also wrote, directed and was featured in the 2019 Netflix success “The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind,” and appeared in “Dirty Pretty Things”, “Kinky Boots”, “The Martian”, “Doctor Strange”, “American Gangster”, “Children of Men” and “Love Actually.”

Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet will write and executive produce the series, and serve as co-showrunners alongside executive producer John Hlavin. Kurtzman will also direct. Paramount+ did not confirm a release window at this time.

Rola Bauer, Tim Halkin, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, and Heather Kadin will also serve as executive producers, and Aaron Baiers will serve as co-executive producer. The series will be co-produced by CBS Studios and TANDEM Productions, a StudioCanal Company, in association with Secret Hideout and Timberman/Beverly.

