Lana Condor is returning to Netflix to star in a new live-action comedy series called “Boo, Bitch.” Condor will also serve as an executive producer on the project. Netflix did not announce a release date for the series at this time, but we should get more casting information and other details when the series enters into production later this year.

“Boo, Bitch” comes from co-creators Erin Ehrlich and Lauren Iungerich, working from an original script optioned by Tim Schauer and Kuba Soltysiak. Jonathon Komack Martin, Blake Goza, and Jamie Dooner will also serve as executive producers, with Schauer and Soltysiak serving as co-executive producers.

Condor starred in Netflix’s immensely popular YA romantic-drama “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before,” and the sequel, “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You.” The actor is closing out the trilogy later this month with “To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean.” Fans will be able to stream that movie on February 12th, just before Valentine’s Day.

Netflix broke the news on social media, telling fans, “Lana Condor will star in and executive produce Boo, Bitch — a live-action comedy limited series about a high school senior who, after years of playing it safe, decides to live an epic life … only to wake up the next morning and find out she’s now a ghost.”

Condor fans can also keep Christopher Winterbauer’s “Moonshot” on their radar. The rom-com centers on a woman who follows her boyfriend to a terraformed Mars colony. That project is headed to HBO Max, with Greg Berlanti producing. Max Taxe is expected to write the screenplay, but HBO Max has not confirmed any casting details or a release window at this time.

