HBO Documentary Film’s announced “Allen v. Farrow,” from filmmakers Kirby Dick, Amy Ziering, and Amy Herdy. The four-part documentary series dives into the accusation of sexual abuse against Woody Allen involving Dylan, his then seven-year-old daughter with Mia Farrow; their subsequent custody trial, the revelation of Allen’s relationship with Farrow’s daughter, Soon-Yi; and the controversial aftermath in the years that followed.

The docuseries is slated to premiere on February 21st, with new episodes airing subsequent Sundays at the same time on HBO and HBO Max. Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering directed the documentary series, produced by Amy Herdy and Jamie Rogers.

The network’s description reads, “This gripping series interweaves new investigative work – meticulously pieced together via intimate home movie footage, court documents, police evidence, revelatory videotape and never-before-heard audio tapes – with exclusive, in-depth interviews on the subject with Mia Farrow, Dylan Farrow, Ronan Farrow, family friend Carly Simon, prosecutor Frank Maco, relatives, investigators, experts and other first-hand eyewitnesses – many of them speaking publicly about the events for the first time. The series also includes prominent cultural voices exploring Allen’s body of work in a broader context and reflecting on how public revelations about the personal lives of artists can lead to re-evaluations of their work.”

The network added, “‘Allen v. Farrow’ examines the shattering effects of trauma on a family and is a haunting depiction of the skepticism and backlash that can result from an accusation.”

HBO released an official teaser for the docu-series on social media to confirm the premiere date. If you missed the video, you can watch the promotional trailer below for a quick preview of the series before it launches on HBO and HBO Max later this month.

