Disney is offering pre-orders for the Premier Access release of “Raya and the Last Dragon,” as well as pre-purchase movie tickets. Tiny moviegoers can stream the movie on Disney+, or watch the film in select theaters on Friday, March 5th. To stream “Raya and the Last Dragon” on Disney+, subscribers will have to pay an additional one-time fee of $29.99, and once subscribers get Premier Access to the movie, they can watch it as many times as they want on any platform where Disney+ is available, with an active Disney+ subscription.

The movie’s voice cast includes Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Gemma Chan, Daniel Dae Kim, Sandra Oh, Benedict Wong, Izaac Wang, Thalia Tran, Alan Tudyk, Lucille Soong, Patti Harrison, and Ross Butler.

Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada directed the movie, with Paul Briggs and John Ripa co-directing. Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho produced the project, and Qui Nguyen and Adele Lim wrote the screenplay.

The studio’s description reads, “‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ takes us on an exciting, epic journey to the fantasy world of Kumandra, where humans and dragons lived together long ago in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. However, along her journey, she’ll learn that it’ll take more than a dragon to save the world—it’s going to take trust and teamwork as well.”

Parents can pre-order the film early so that everything is ready to stream when the film releases on March 5th. It may seem strange to pre-order a digital release, but Disney is probably starting the trend now so parents learn how to pre-order titles before any major Marvel releases hit the platform.

