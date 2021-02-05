Shudder started teasing the upcoming horror-thriller “Shook,” slated to premiere on the platform on February 18th. Jennifer Harrington wrote and directed the movie, which features Daisye Tutor, Emily Goss, Nicola Posener, Octavius J. Johnson, Stephanie Simbari, Grant Rosenmeyer, and real-life make-up and social media influencer Genelle Seldon.

The description reads, “When Mia, a social media star, becomes the target of an online terror campaign, she has to solve a series of tests to prevent people she cares about from getting murdered. But is it real? Or is it just a game at her expense? “

movies: Dylan Sprouse’s Pandemic-Thriller ‘Tyger Tyger’ Goes Digital in February

Tara L. Craig produced the movie, which features music by electronic artist and Italians Do It Better label owner Johnny Jewel and tracks from his bands Chromatics, Symmetry, and Glass Candy. “Shook” is a Squid Farm production. “Shook” will premiere and debut exclusively to Shudder on February 18th in the US, Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as via the Shudder offering within the AMC+ bundle where available.

Genelle Seldon has over 330K subscribers on YouTube channel with over 11.4M views. Seldon’s releases include nothing at all, come on thru, Told You So, and easy, all of which have popular music videos. Seldon also recreates looks from popular celebs, markets fashion, and interacts with her fanbase on social media. Tutor is also expected to star in “Angel of Death,” an Ilya Tank Shilov sci-fi horror-thriller with Benjamin Schnau and Kyle Colton.

movies: ‘The Conjuring The Devil Made Me Do It’ Sticks With June 2021 Release

If you’re a fan of the genre, you can watch the official trailer that Shudder released for the movie this week on social media. You can also set a reminder to stream the movie on February 18th.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter