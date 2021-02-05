Thriller fans looking for something new to stream can keep “The Winter Lake” on their radar. Epic Pictures’ suspense-thriller will release in select theaters on March 5th, followed by a release on-demand on March 9th. The movie will then release on DVD on March 23rd.

The studio’s description reads, “When Holly’s dark secret is accidentally uncovered by her new emotionally unstable neighbor Tom, they are pulled into a violent confrontation with her father, who will do anything to keep the secret hidden.”

Phil Sheerin directed “The Winter Lake,” working from a screenplay by David Turpin. Emma Mackey stars in the film alongside Anson Boon, Charlie Murphy, Michael McElhatton, and Mark McKenna. Ruth Treacy, Julianne Forde & Anne-Marie Gélinas produced the movie, alongside Tailored Films and EMA Films, and funded by Screen Ireland, Telefilm Canada, BAI and WRAP fund.

Fans might know Mackey best from her role as Maeve Wiley in “Sex Education,” where she stars alongside Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, and Ncuti Gatwa. You can watch the first two seasons of the coming-of-age comedy on Netflix, as we wait for the third season. Mackey is also expected to appear as Jacqueline de Bellefort in Kenneth Branagh’s “Death on the Nile” with Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders, and Letitia Wright.

The studio released an official trailer for the thriller on social media to get fans excited for the release next month. If you didn’t get a chance to watch the trailer, you can watch the promotional video below to get a look at the cast and story before the premiere on March 5th.

