Mattel is developing “UNO” into a live-action motion picture, and the studio is producing the project alongside Grammy-nominated rapper Lil Yachty. Marcy Kelly wrote the screenplay, and the action heist-comedy is set in the underground hip hop world of Atlanta.

“UNO” is the only the latest game-to-screen project that Mattel has announced, which is becoming a long list. The studio is also working on movies based on “American Girl,” “Barbie,” “Barney,” “Hot Wheels,” “Magic 8 Ball,” “Major Matt Mason,” “Masters of the Universe,” “Thomas & Friends,” “View Master,” and “Wishbone.”

“At Mattel Films, we are looking to explore stories that bring our brands to life in unexpected ways,” said Brenner. “UNO is a game that transcends generations and cultures, and we look forwards to partnering with Lil Yachty, as well as with Coach K and Brian Sher, to transform the classic UNO game into a comedic action-adventure.”

“I’m so excited to be part of this film with Mattel,” added Yachty. “I played UNO as a kid and still do today, so to spin that into a movie based on the Atlanta hip hop scene I came out of is really special. It hits close to home for me.”

The game UNO was created in 1971 in Cincinnati, Ohio, and you will find the game in over 80 countries worldwide. UNO celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, and Mattel is planning a global UNO Tournament and collaborations with iconic names across art, fashion, sports and more. Kevin Lee, Pierre Thomas, and Brian Sher are serving as producers on the movie, with Robbie Brenner as executive producer and Kevin McKeon as supervising producer.

