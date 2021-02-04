Netflix announced an all-new CG animated series, “Daniel Spellbound,” from creator Matt Fernandes. The 20 x 22-minute animated adventure series will debut globally on Netflix in 2022 and is produced in partnership with its creator and director Matt Fernandes, who will serve as executive producer, along with Arthur Spanos, Tammy Semen, Ivan Schneeberg, David Fortier, Jon Rutherford, and Chapman Maddox. Merrill Hagan will serve as executive story editor on the project.

movies: ‘Monster Hunter’ Goes Digital in February

The logline reads, “In modern-day New York City, magic is real… it’s just hidden from the public by sleight of hand and misdirection. But Daniel Spellbound knows where to find it – as a tracker of magical ingredients he makes his living selling rare goods to sorcerers and wizards for their spells. But when he discovers a strange ingredient, Daniel catches the attention of dangerous alchemists and he suddenly must test his skills on an adventure around the globe, while the magical world hangs in the balance!”

“I wanted to create a contemporary fantasy world that reflected urban culture – not just set in a magical world, but where the magic is woven into the fabric of modern society, only hidden in plain sight,” said Fernandes in the announcement. “I had always been curious about how wizards actually acquired the strange ingredients for their spells. Is there a corner store that has them? And who is the guy that finds all that weird stuff? From that point, Daniel Spellbound was born.”

Jon Rutherford, President, Boat Rocker Studios, Kids & Family and Rights added, “We’re very excited to finally announce a project that we developed and pitched over three years ago, and couldn’t be happier to be producing it with Netflix. Matt and I always envisioned this story would inspire kids and families around the world and it’s incredible to now see these magical worlds come to life. We look forward to unveiling this show to the world in 2022.”

movies: ‘Godzilla vs Kong’ Moves to March 31st

The series joins Netflix’s animated programming slate for kids and families, which includes the animated series “Kid Cosmic” from Powerpuff Girls creator Craig McCracken, “Arlo the Alligator” from Ryan Crego, “City of Ghosts” from Elizabeth Ito, “Centaurworld” from Megan Nicole Dong and limited event series “Maya and the Three” from Jorge Gutierrez.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter