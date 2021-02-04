Netflix is the clear favorite heading into the 2021 SAG Awards. The platform picked up 30 nominations this year, with hits like “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7” taking home nominations in multiple categories. HBO and HBO Max received 9 Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations this year, followed by Pop TV with 5, and Hulu with 4.

Three out of the five possible winners in the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture category are from Netflix, giving the platform a great chance in winning one of the night’s biggest awards. Netflix’s “Da 5 Bloods,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7” will go up against A24’s “Minari” and Prime Video’s “One Night in Miami,” both highly-rated films that were instant hit with critics.

culture: Golden Globes 2021: The List of Nominees

In television, “The Crown” and “Schitt’s Creek” tied for the most nominations with five each, followed by “Ozark” with four, and “Dead to Me” with three. In the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series, Netflix has all five nominations with Gillian Anderson, Olivia Colman, and Emma Corrin from “The Crown,” and Julia Garner and Laura Linney from “Ozark.”

The SAG Awards usually air in January but were delayed because of the ongoing health crisis. The event will air on TBS and TNT on April 4th.

The nominees for the 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced this morning by Lily Collins and Daveed Diggs via Instagram Live. The nominees for outstanding action performances by film and television stunt ensembles were announced this morning by Jason George and Elizabeth McLaughlin.

culture: 2021 Billboard Music Awards to Air in May on NBC

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

“Da 5 Bloods” (Netflix)

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Netflix)

“Minari” (A24)

“One Night in Miami” (Amazon Studios)

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Amy Adams (“Hillbilly Elegy”)

Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”)

Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”)

Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”)

Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”)

Gary Oldman (“Mank”)

Steven Yeun (“Minari”)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)

Glenn Close (“Hillbilly Elegy”)

Olivia Colman (“The Father”)

Youn Yuh-Jung (“Minari”)

Helena Zengel (“News of the World”)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Chadwick Boseman (“Da 5 Bloods”)

Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)

Jared Leto (“The Little Things”)

Leslie Odom, Jr. (“One Night in Miami”)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

“Better Call Saul”

“Bridgerton”

“The Crown”

“Lovecraft Country”

“Ozark”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“Dead to Me”

“The Flight Attendant”

“The Great”

“Schitt’s Creek”

“Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson (“The Crown”)

Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)

Emma Corrin (“The Crown”)

Julia Garner (“Ozark”)

Laura Linney (“Ozark”)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)

Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”)

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

Rege-Jean Page (“Bridgerton”)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)

Linda Cardellini (“Dead to Me”)

Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”)

Annie Murphy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Nicholas Hoult (“The Great”)

Dan Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)

Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Cate Blanchett (“Mrs. America”)

Michaela Coel (“I May Destroy You”)

Nicole Kidman (“The Undoing”)

Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”)

Kerry Washington (“Little Fires Everywhere”)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Bill Camp (“The Queen’s Gambit”)

Daveed Diggs (“Hamilton”)

Hugh Grant (“The Undoing”)

Ethan Hawke (“The Good Lord Bird”)

Mark Ruffalo (“I Know This Much Is True”)

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

“Da 5 Bloods”

“Mulan”

“News of the World”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

“Wonder Woman 1984”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

“The Boys”

“Cobra Kai”

“Lovecraft Country”

“The Mandalorian”

“Westworld”

